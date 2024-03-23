PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Blow For Delhi As Ishant Sharma Twists His Ankle While Fielding, Limps Off Ground In Match 2

Delhi Capitals suffered a huge blow in their very first match of IPL 2024 as fast bowler Ishant Sharma limped off the field after twisting his ankle against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Saturday.

The incident took place in the final over of the power play during Punjab's run chase when Prabhsimran hit a ball from Mitchell Marsh towards deep mid-wicket where Sharma was fielding.

He fell badly on the ground after twisting his right ankle while trying to stop the ball. Sharma immediately grimaced in pain and called for the DC team physiotherapist Patrick Farhat.

After getting some treatment on the field, Sharma put his arms around Farhat's shoulder to limp off the ground in pain. The 35-year-old had already bowled a couple of overs by then and picked up the wicket of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan on 22.

He also ran out Jonny Bairstow on his follow-through at the non-striker's end. PBKS were 59 for 2 in 5.3 overs, chasing 175, when Sharma got injured.

Ishant Sharma was replaced by Pravin Dubey as the substitute fielder.

Abhishek Porel fires DC to 174/9

Earlier in the first innings, a superb cameo from Abhishek Parel and a quickfire knock from Shai Hope helped DC reach 174 for 9 in 20 overs after being put into bat first by PBKS.

Porel smashed 32 not out off 10 balls, including 25 runs in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel, while Hope top-scored with 33.

For the home team, Patel and Arshdeep Singh bagged a couple of wickets each while Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar took one each.