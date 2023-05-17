PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl first in Dharamsala

17 May 2023 07:31 PM IST
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala.
