 PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl first in Dharamsala
Live Updates

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl first in Dharamsala

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL
17 May 2023 07:31 PM IST

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

17 May 2023 07:31 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

17 May 2023 07:31 PM IST

Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala.

