Pay ₹4.5 Crore To Get Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star’s Brand Value Set To Soar After Paris Olympics Silver

Image: X

Neeraj Chopra made history at Paris Olympics by becoming the first track athlete from India to win two Olympic medals. After his silver medal effort, India's javelin throw champion is all set to witness a 40 to 50% rise in his endorsement portfolio as per the report published by Money Control .

Speaking to the publication, Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports, which manages Chopra's portfolio said, "We are seeing a jump in his brand value by close to 40 to 50 percent but he's already got a very, strong foundation, which will only get better from here,".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With talks already going on with six to eight endorsement deals, Chopra's portfolio will witness 24 to 32-34 brands coming in by end of 2024. This would make the Indian athlete highest earning sports person outside cricket.

How much fee will Neeraj Chopra charge for endorsement?

After Paris, Chopra's endorsement fees will also witness surge. Singh added, "Until about last year, he was doing all his endorsements at about Rs 3 core per year. Now that number would touch about Rs 4 to 4.5 crore per year, and that's the kind of growth we are seeing,"

He also added that the signings are only long-term deals. "In the case of Neeraj, we don't do any short one-year deals. All his endorsements are done multi-year, from a two-to-three-year perspective, because he's young and only 26 years old. He has two Olympic medals with him. So, the kind of brands that are associating or partnering with him are also reflecting that sentiment."

Brands Neeraj Chopra endorses

The track and field athlete's brand mix includes global and luxury brands. Neeraj has been a top-tier ambassador for globally renowned brands such as Under Armour, Coca-Cola, Britannia, and Bharat Petroleum.

Singh further added, "What makes his portfolio more inspiring is some of the international and global brands that he has like Omega, Gillette, Samsung and Visa. So, all these are top international Olympic sponsors. He's already a history maker but I think after winning the silver, he has cemented his place as the most decorated Indian athlete of all time,"