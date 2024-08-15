MS Dhoni To Neeraj Chopra: Athletes Who Hold Ranks In Indian Army

By: Aakash Singh | August 15, 2024
Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has had a meteoric rise since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when he won gold. He holds the rank of Naib Subedar Rajputana Rifles.
MS Dhoni is one of the best captains to serve the Indian cricket team and holds an army rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army presented to him in 2011.
A politician at present, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore brought honours for India in Double Trap Shooting in 2004 Olympics. He earned a rank of Colonel and was notably in Jammu and Kashmir amid India’s Kargil War operations.
Wrestler Deepak Punia, who won gold in the 2022 Commonwealth games, is also an Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.
Late Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh was one of the best athletes to represent the country. Milkha Singh held the rank of Honorary captain in the Indian Army.
India's first captain to win the ODI World Cup and one of the best all-rounders, Kapil Dev was bestowed the rank of lieutenant colonel by the Indian Army.
Sachin Tendulkar, the custodian of several cricketing records, holds the rank of Group captain, joining the Indian Air Force
Indian sports shooter Jitu Rai holds the rank of Subedar Major in the Indian Army.
Abhinav Bindra, India's Olympic Gold medallist in shooting, holds a rank of honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.
