Pathum Nissanka Smashes First Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Almost Knocks Out Australia

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka almost knocked out Australia out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Chasing 182 to win, Nissanka stroked a scintillating century in front of a packed stadium in Pallekele. It was the first century of the tournament, sealing Sri Lanka's place in the Super 8 stage.

No batter had scored a century in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Glenn Phillips and Rilee Rossouw scored tons in 2022. Overall, the Sri Lankan is the 12th to score a century in T20 World Cup history.

Nissanka stitched a century stand with Kusal Mendis to put the hosts in the drivers seat in their chase. However it was still a tall order, with Sri Lanka still needing over 61 in the last 6 overs. The right-hander then went on a boundary hitting spree, finishing the chase off with two overs to spare in a total carnage.

The hosts lost Kusal Perera early in the chase but the in-form Kusal Mendis and Nissanka kept Sri Lanka on course for the target. He used the powerplay to good affect, finding the gaps with regular ease. Nissanka reached his half-century in 31 balls with Sri Lanka needing still some doing to win.

Nissanka effortlessly switched gears to hand Australia a near knockout punch. He is only the second Sri Lankan to score a century in T20 World Cup history after Mahela Jayawardene in 2010. Overall, it was Nissanka's second T20I century after his effort against India in the Asia Cup 2025.

It was only the third victory for Sri Lanka against Australia in World Cup history. The Lankans, as co-hosts, are now through to the Super 8 stage, having won all three of their games so far.