Parupalli Kashyap advances to Korea Open men's singles quarterfinal

Incheon: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinal after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew here. Kashyap prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes. He will next square off against the winner of the match between eighth-seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in fray in BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament. Earlier, world champion P V Sindhu and the seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks.