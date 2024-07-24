Paris Olympics Preview: Neeraj Chopra The Biggest Hope Again As Indian Contingent Gets Set To Perform

Neeraj Chopra with his Olympic Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2021 | Credits: Twitter

The world's biggest sporting spectacle is upon us after a gap of four years as the Paris Olympics gets underway and India gears up for its athletes to perform on the grandest of stages.

With about 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries participating, it will be a slugfest of the best against the best for glory that will create a legacy for the athletes and their proud nations.

India had produced one of its best performances at the Tokyo Olympics with seven medals including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

With the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) sending 117 athletes and 140 support staff, an unprecedented move, the country expects an even better performance from its most capable and elite athletes on the Olympic platform.

The support staff includes a 13-member Sports Science team as well headed by India's No 1 sports injury expert and surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala from Mumbai.

The government's initiative of the TOPS and MOC: Target OIympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Mission Olympic Cell set up to identify the best athletes with medal-winning potential will hopefully yield the desired results.

Stars to keep on at Paris Olympics 2024

India's largest contingent of athletes among the 117 will be in the discipline of shooting where 21 shooters will be competing in 27 categories. The sport has historically yielded good returns at the Olympics.

In Paris, the likes of Manu Bhaker, Sift Kaur Kamra and Aishwarya Pratap Singh are expected to perform with the prospects of medals fairly bright. Bhaker will feature in three events 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol and mixed team.

In wrestling, the women wrestlers will be holding the tricolour up with Antim Panghal seen as a medal hopeful in the 53kg. The 19-year-old Antim is a world championship bronze medallist, world under-20 champion and Asian Games bronze medallist.

There is also Vinesh Phogat competing in the 50kg after the whole Brij Bhushan controversy. It will be tough for her but she could make an impression.

The Indian hockey team would aim to defend their bronze-medal winning effort in Tokyo if not better it. The task will not be easy with Australia, Belgium, Ireland and Argentina in the group but the Craig Fulton-coached side would look to punch above their weight against the European heavyweights as the event progresses.

Neeraj Chopra is the biggest medal hope for India

They will have to contend with the new coaching philosophy of Fulton with the emphasis on having a strong defensive structure as opposed to Graham Reid's all-out attacking approach.

In athletics, the focus will be on Neeraj Chopra all the way. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist will be gearing up to defend his crown as the nation watches with bated breath.

The adductor issue from the Federation Cup is something he would like to put behind as he aims to make history again in Paris.

Avinash Sable in the 3000 metres steeplechase is another athlete who could spring a surprise having created a new national record recently.

When it comes to boxing, the likes of Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will be the cynosure of all eyes being world champions. The duo will be hoping to be among the medals with the potential to go all the way for a yellow metal as well.

Among the men, Amit Panghal can make an impact after disappointing in Tokyo.

Mirabai Chanu will once again be the flagbearer in weightlifting but having struggled with injuries, the prospect of a medal seems thin but being the big stage performer that she is, one cannot rule her out completely.

The coming days will reveal how much of an impact India can make in terms of medals and world-class performances at the greatest sporting carnival on the planet.