 Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi Lauds Manu Bhaker For Winning Bronze As Shooter Gets First Medal For India
Manu Bhaker won India's first ever Olympic medal in women's shooting in 10m air pistol final, and India's first medal of Paris 2024. Oh Ye Jin and Kim Yeji of Korea won the gold and silver in the category, respectively.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Manu Bhaker wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol final | X

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised shooter Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at Paris Olympics 2024. He also lauded Bhaker for becoming the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" posted PM Modi.

President Murmu Extends Wishes

President Of India, Draupadi Murmu, extended her greetings and congratulated Manu Bhaker for the historic victory.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future," President Murmu posted.

"Finally the dream that the whole country was expecting from Haryana's strong daughter @realmanubhaker came true," Haryana CM Nayab Saini posted.

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's grandmother said, "I bless her. She has done a great job. We will all welcome her once she is here. I will prepare a special food for her..."

