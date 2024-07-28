 India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker And Women's Archery Team Aim For Glory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker And Women's Archery Team Aim For Glory

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker And Women's Archery Team Aim For Glory

The live coverage of India's campaign on Day 2 at Paris Olympics 2024

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

Preview:

Shooter Manu Bhaker and women's archery team will be aiming for the glory as two medals are up for grabs for India on Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker qualified for the final after finishing third in the qualification round of the women's 10m air pistol event.

The women's archery team, on the other hand, directly qualified for the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the ranking round. Women's team, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari will take on Netherlands or France in the quarterfinals.

Apart from Manu Bhaker, four more Indian shooters will be back in action - Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh for women's and men's 10m air rifle individual event. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will kick off their campaign in group stage of women's and men's singles in badminton, respectively.

Rower Arjun Balraj has kept his medal hopes alive as he will be feature repechage round after finishing fourth in the Men's Singles Sculls' heats. The table tennis will be too on focus, with Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai to feature in the round of 64 of the singles' event.

Tennis doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji and singles player Sumit Nagal will feature in their respective opening rounds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker And Women's Archery Team Aim For Glory

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker And Women's Archery Team Aim For Glory

Video: Mike Atherton Sleeping In Commentary Box Leaves Stuart Broad In Splits On Day 2 Of ENG vs WI...

Video: Mike Atherton Sleeping In Commentary Box Leaves Stuart Broad In Splits On Day 2 Of ENG vs WI...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2: Shooter Manu Bhaker Eyes Her Maiden Olympic Medal, PV Sindhu...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2: Shooter Manu Bhaker Eyes Her Maiden Olympic Medal, PV Sindhu...

'Chin Up': Ex-India Shooter Gagan Narang's Heartfelt Post For Sarabjot Singh After Failing To...

'Chin Up': Ex-India Shooter Gagan Narang's Heartfelt Post For Sarabjot Singh After Failing To...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Concedes Defeat In Opening Round Of...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Concedes Defeat In Opening Round Of...