India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker And Women's Archery Team Aim For Glory

Shooter Manu Bhaker and women's archery team will be aiming for the glory as two medals are up for grabs for India on Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker qualified for the final after finishing third in the qualification round of the women's 10m air pistol event.

The women's archery team, on the other hand, directly qualified for the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the ranking round. Women's team, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari will take on Netherlands or France in the quarterfinals.

Apart from Manu Bhaker, four more Indian shooters will be back in action - Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh for women's and men's 10m air rifle individual event. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will kick off their campaign in group stage of women's and men's singles in badminton, respectively.

Shooter Manu Bhaker Eyes Her Maiden Olympic Medal, PV Sindhu Begins Campaign in Women’s Badminton Singles Opening Round



Rower Arjun Balraj has kept his medal hopes alive as he will be feature repechage round after finishing fourth in the Men's Singles Sculls' heats. The table tennis will be too on focus, with Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai to feature in the round of 64 of the singles' event.

Tennis doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji and singles player Sumit Nagal will feature in their respective opening rounds.