Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony In India?

As yet another Summer Olympic games loom, the edition in Paris is all gearing up to deliver a unique opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will take place on July 26th and fans in India are eager to know the timings and where they can watch it all unfold before the athletes compete.

It's worth noting that the opening ceremony will not take place inside the stadium, a first in the history of the Olympic games. Instead, it will be held along the famous Seine River as the stakeholders aim to integrate the event into the city's life. Each national delegation will travel in a boat during the ceremony as the parade will cover a staggering 6 km route, meandering into the capital city of Paris from East to West and finally finishing in Trocadéro.

📣 Les Jeux de #Paris2024 débutent aujourd’hui 🎉

Découvrez dès maintenant l’app Transport Public Paris 2024 !



C'est le coéquipier idéal pour tous vos déplacements :

➡ Anticipation de vos trajets.

➡ Mise en favoris des sites de Paris 2024.

➡ Achat du Passe Paris 2024… pic.twitter.com/XQkj78PXm5 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 24, 2024

The journey via the boat will witness some of Paris' most notable landmarks. To facilitate it to watch for the larger audience, 80 giant screens will be available along with speakers. The likes of Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are expected to perform in the ceremony. Rap legend Snoop Dog and Mexican actress Salma Hayek are expected to be the torch bearers.

The opening ceremony is likely to go beyond 3 hours.

When does the opening ceremony start in India?

The opening ceremony will get underway on July 26th, Friday, 11:00 pm (IST).

Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD as far as television channels go. Jio Cinema will have the live streaming of the event for free.

Over 10000 athletes will participate in the Olympics, with 117 consisting from India.