Paris 2024 Olympics Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India’s Swapnil Kusale Fight For Gold In Men’s 50m Air Rifle Final?

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale has emerged as the medal hope for India after he qualified for the final of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Swapnil finished seventh with 590 points in the qualification round of the round. He displayed a brilliant show in order to make it cut to the medal match by securing top eight finish in the qualifying round of men's 50m air rifle 3 positions. The Pune-born shooter kicked off with two scores of 99 before registering scores of 98 and 99 in the prone position.

In the standing position, Swapnil Kusale managed to register the scores of 98 and 97, made him enough to finish in top eight and advance to the final of the final. Meanwhile, Swapnil's compatriot was crashed out after finishing 11th with 589 points in the qualification round of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions.

Swapnil Kusale scripted history by becoming the first ever Indian shooter to make it to the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final in the history of the Olympics. Earlier, the highest finish by an Indian shooter in the same event was 13th position, achieved by Gagan Narang at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Being the first Indian shooter to make it to the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at the Summer Games, Swapnil Kusale will be leaving no stone unturned to aim for a glory by clinching his maiden Olympic medal of his career.

When to watch the Men’s 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions Final?

Swapnil Singh will be in action for the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at 1 PM IST

Where to watch Men’s 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions Final?

Swapnil Singh's fight for gold in 50m air rifle 3 positions final will be live telecasted Sports 18 network, Those who prefer to watch on OTT can tune in to Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com.