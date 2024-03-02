Paralympic Gold Medalist Devendra Jhajharia Gets BJP Ticket For Churu Lok Sabha Seat

Devendra Jhajharia | Credits: Twitter

Para Javelin star Devendra Jhajharia is set to make his electoral debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as he will be contesting from Churu seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, announced by the saffron party.

On Monday, BJP announced the first list of candidates for the general elections, which is likely to take place in the month of May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi seat for the third time on the trot.

However, Devendra Jhajharia has been a surprise inclusion in the list of 191 candidates who received BJP tickets to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 42-year-old is currently the only athlete added to the list of BJP candidates to fight for the Churu seat in the much-anticipated General Elections 2024.

Devendra Jhajharia is two-time Paralympic Gold medalists

Devendra Jhajharia is a well-known Para athlete in India as he won the Paralympic Gold medal twice in 2004 and 2016. Veteran para Javelin Thrower grabbed headlines when he became just the Indian athlete to win Paralympic Gold medal at Athens in 2004.

12 years later, in 2016, Jhajharia clinched his second Paralympics Gold medal at Rio de Janerio with a world record throw of 63.97 in F44 category. At the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, Devendra Jhajharia settled for Silver medal in Javelin Throw F46 category.

Apart from his success in the Paralympics, Devendra Jhajharia won a Gold (2013) and Silver (2015) in F46 category at the World Para Athletics Championships. He also won the Silver medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Following his Gold medal at 2004 Athens Paralympics, Devendra Jhajharia was honoured with Arjuna Award by Government of India. The 42-year-old was the first Para athlete to receive Padma Shri (2012) and Padma Bhushan (2022). In 2017, he was bestowed upon with Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award).

Jhajharia set to become PCI President

Devendra Jhajharia filed his nomination for the post of President at Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Interesingly, he was the only candidate who filed the nomination papers for the top post of PCI.

Being the only candidate for PCI president, Jhajharia is set to elected unopposed in the elections, which is slated to take on March 9. Para Javelin Thrower will succeed Deepa Malik, who has been president of Paralympic Committee of India since 2020.

Jhajharia had to face a lot of hardships to reach the height of success as he comes from humble family, residing Churu district, where he will be contesting Lok Sabha elections. At the age of eight, he touched a electric cable while climbing up the tree. He received medical attention but doctors were compelled amputate his left hand.

Devendra Jhajharia tried his hand at Javelin Throw while studying at school and his talent was spotted by Ripudaman Singh, Dronacharya Awardee, who took him under his wings.