Pankaj Advani-Aditya Mehta pair emerge champions

Mandalay: The Indian duo of Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehta overcame a tough Thai team to emerge world champions in the IBSF World Snooker Team event, here on Wednesday.

This takes Advani's world title tally to a phenomenal 23 while Aditya claimed his maiden at a time when his future is being doubted due to health issues.

For Advani, this win has ensured that his name is now there on every IBSF world title on offer. He had won the world billiards event here last week. A great start to the final was delivered by Mehta as he drew first blood winning the opener 65-31. However, Advani couldn't get the Indian momentum going as he lost the second 9-69.

The doubles tie went India's way thanks to a handy 55 break from Mehta. After a couple of tight frames, India were 3-2 up and needed just two frames in the best-of-nine final to win the coveted title.