'Palestinian Flags Will Be Flying Everywhere, They Can't Ban Them': Usman Khawaja Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier Against Australia

Veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja pointed out how Palestinian flags will be held aloft in Perth on Tuesday during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at HBF Park. The left-handed batter took to X and also poked fun at how no one can ban Palestinian flags from the venue.

Even as the war continues in Palestine between Israel and Hamas, Palestine's football team is on the verge of providing some joy to their citizens back home. In a group comprising Lebanon, Australia, and Bangladesh, Palestine are 2nd and will face the hosts on Tuesday to push for a World Cup qualification. The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the showpiece event in 2026.

Can't wait for this. Palestinian flags will be flying everywhere in HBF Park in Perth 🇵🇸. And they can't ban them 🤣. Likewise I'm confused how we are playing a country that our government doesn't even recognise? Is this Socceroos v Nobody? 🤔 It's all very confusing yes. pic.twitter.com/8iryop8r6J — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) June 10, 2024

"Can't wait for this. Palestinian flags will be flying everywhere in HBF Park in Perth . And they can't ban them . Likewise I'm confused how we are playing a country that our government doesn't even recognise? Is this Socceroos v Nobody? It's all very confusing yes."

Usman Khawaja landed in hot waters after expressing solidarity with Palestine amid war:

Meanwhile, Khawaja tried to express solidarity with Palestine during the home summer of 2023. After the southpaw wore shoes with slogans "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" and the ICC prohibited him from wearing the same, the apex body of the sport reprimanded him for wearing a black armband.

The Test series in New Zealand earlier this year saw the ICC force him to remove the banned dove logo from his bat as well.