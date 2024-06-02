 'Pakistani Accounts Spreading Morphed Image': Fans Back Rohit Sharma After His Fake Pics With Big Belly Go Viral
'Pakistani Accounts Spreading Morphed Image': Fans Back Rohit Sharma After His Fake Pics With Big Belly Go Viral

The picture shows Rohit Sharma with a big fat belly, which clearly has been morphed by some user and then posted it online.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma is often trolled online for his bulky physique and he was subjected to fat-shaming once again on X after a fake image of him went viral.

Rohit was captaining India in the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on Saturday. Cameras showed Rohit setting the field for his bowler, a still picture of which is now doing the rounds on social media.

But the picture shows Rohit with a big fat belly, which clearly has been morphed by some user and then posted it online.

Netizens immediately started commenting on it, with some even adding a babies picture with MS Dhoni's head on it. "Akaay getting a friend soon," the user captioned the picture on X.

Another user claimed that "Pakistani accounts were spreading fake morphed image of Rohit Sharma".

India begin with a bang

Rohit led India to a 60-run victory over Bangladesh in their one and only practice match before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage.

India posted 182 for 5 after electing to bat first with Rishabh Pant (53) and Hardik Pandya (46*) top-scoring. Arshdeep Singh then led the bowling attack with two wickets in the power play to help India restrict Bangladesh to 122 for 9 in 20 overs.

2007 champions India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, USA and Canada. The Men in Blue will face Ireland in their opening clash on June 4 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

