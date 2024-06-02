'Pakistani Accounts Spreading Morphed Image': Fans Back Rohit Sharma After His Fake Pics With Big Belly Go Viral

India captain Rohit Sharma is often trolled online for his bulky physique and he was subjected to fat-shaming once again on X after a fake image of him went viral.

Rohit was captaining India in the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on Saturday. Cameras showed Rohit setting the field for his bowler, a still picture of which is now doing the rounds on social media.

But the picture shows Rohit with a big fat belly, which clearly has been morphed by some user and then posted it online.

Netizens immediately started commenting on it, with some even adding a babies picture with MS Dhoni's head on it. "Akaay getting a friend soon," the user captioned the picture on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user claimed that "Pakistani accounts were spreading fake morphed image of Rohit Sharma".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India begin with a bang

Rohit led India to a 60-run victory over Bangladesh in their one and only practice match before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage.

India posted 182 for 5 after electing to bat first with Rishabh Pant (53) and Hardik Pandya (46*) top-scoring. Arshdeep Singh then led the bowling attack with two wickets in the power play to help India restrict Bangladesh to 122 for 9 in 20 overs.

2007 champions India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, USA and Canada. The Men in Blue will face Ireland in their opening clash on June 4 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.