Pakistan Women's Cricket Star Ayesha Naseem Retires At 18 To 'Live Life According To Islam'

Pakistan cricket will miss the services of a bright young star in Ayesha Naseem, who reportedly announced her sudden retirement from the sport to lead a religious life according to Islam.

The 18-year-old batter informed of her decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday. She is leaving the sport at the peak of her career and as one of the rare hard-hitters of the cricket ball in women's cricket.

"I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem told PCB.

She made her international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and went on to represent her country in 4 women's ODIs and 30 T20 internationals, scoring 33 and 369 runs respectively.

She was being touted as the next big thing in women's cricket thanks to her nack of hitting huge sixes and clearing the ropes with ease.

But her sudden retirement will surely send shockwaves in the Pakistani cricketing fraternity and leave a big hole in the team.

