 Pakistan Women's Cricket Star Ayesha Naseem Retires At 18 To 'Live Life According To Islam'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Women's Cricket Star Ayesha Naseem Retires At 18 To 'Live Life According To Islam'

Pakistan Women's Cricket Star Ayesha Naseem Retires At 18 To 'Live Life According To Islam'

The 18-year-old batter informed of her decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan cricket will miss the services of a bright young star in Ayesha Naseem, who reportedly announced her sudden retirement from the sport to lead a religious life according to Islam.

The 18-year-old batter informed of her decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday. She is leaving the sport at the peak of her career and as one of the rare hard-hitters of the cricket ball in women's cricket.

"I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem told PCB.

Read Also
India vs Pakistan: The Greatest Rivalry In Sport Set To Be Renewed In Asia Cup 2023
article-image

She made her international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and went on to represent her country in 4 women's ODIs and 30 T20 internationals, scoring 33 and 369 runs respectively.

She was being touted as the next big thing in women's cricket thanks to her nack of hitting huge sixes and clearing the ropes with ease.

But her sudden retirement will surely send shockwaves in the Pakistani cricketing fraternity and leave a big hole in the team.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: How To Get Tickets For Six-Nation Tournament, Including India vs Pakistan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Women's Cricket Star Ayesha Naseem Retires At 18 To 'Live Life According To Islam'

Pakistan Women's Cricket Star Ayesha Naseem Retires At 18 To 'Live Life According To Islam'

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan & Cricket Stars Combine To Launch ICC ODI World Cup Campaign In Latest Promo

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan & Cricket Stars Combine To Launch ICC ODI World Cup Campaign In Latest Promo

If The Perpetrators Aren't Handed Capital Punishment: Harbhajan Singh Expresses Anger Over Manipur...

If The Perpetrators Aren't Handed Capital Punishment: Harbhajan Singh Expresses Anger Over Manipur...

‘Virat Is An Inspiration’: Dravid Reflects On Kohli’s Legacy Ahead Of Massive India Milestone;...

‘Virat Is An Inspiration’: Dravid Reflects On Kohli’s Legacy Ahead Of Massive India Milestone;...

Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Set To Sign For Al Ahli After Personal Terms And Transfer Fee Agreed

Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Set To Sign For Al Ahli After Personal Terms And Transfer Fee Agreed