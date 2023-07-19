Asia Cup 2023: How To Get Tickets For Six-Nation Tournament, Including India vs Pakistan

With the complete schedule of Asia Cup 2023 released by Asia Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah, fans are looking forward to tickets for India vs Pakistan matches. The two sides will square off on September 2nd in Kandy and will face one another again should they reach the Super 4 stage. Hence, fans are understandably excited.

Tickets likely to be available from August 1st week:

According to media reports, the tickets for India-Pakistan Asia Cup matches are likely to be available online on www.srilankacricket.lk from August 1st week. With India and Pakistan locking horns only in global ICC events and Asia Cup matches, one can expect the ticket prices to be higher than usual and demand tenfold.

Pakistan to host four Asia Cup matches in Multan and Lahore:

As announced earlier, Pakistan have been given four matches to host, while Sri Lanka will stage the remaining nine. The Men in Green will also open the tournament, facing Nepal on August 30th in Multan. However, it could be the only game that Pakistan plays on their home soil as Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore will host Bangladesh and Afghanistan on September 3rd, followed by Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka on the 5th.

The Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore will also host a Super 4 fixture, but it remains to be seen whether Pakistan plays that game. Babar Azam and co. reached the final in the 2022 edition, but lost to Sri Lanka by 47 runs. Hence, they will look to go one step ahead and clinch their 3rd Asia Cup title.

