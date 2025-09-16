 PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch The Crunch Match?
PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch The Crunch Match?

PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch The Crunch Match?

UAE, who were razed by Team India, came up with an improved performance against Oman to outclass them by 42 runs, thereby keeping themselves alive in the competition. They did run Pakistan close twice in the preceding tri-series and will look to expose further weaknesses of the Men in Green from their loss to India.

Aayushman Vishwanathan
Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
UAE vs Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

Amid boycott rumours by Pakistan national cricket team following the chain of events from the Asia Cup 2025 match against India, their crunch match against UAE is all set to go ahead on September 17, Friday. Both teams face a must-win situation on Friday to progress to the Super 4 stage.

UAE, who were razed by Team India, came up with an improved performance against Oman to outclass them by 42 runs, thereby keeping themselves alive in the competition. They did run Pakistan close in the preceding tri-series and will look to expose further weaknesses of the Men in Green from their loss to India.

Even as their off-field issues continue to mount, Pakistan must fix their on-field performance to stand a chance of winning the Asia Cup. Although Salman Ali Agha and co. start as favourites against the UAE, their overdependence on bowling is hugely concerning. Pakistan's bowling performance largely overshadowed their batting struggles against Oman but India outplayed them black and blue on Sunday. With the Super 4 stage coming soon, Pakistan need a quick fix.

UAE vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 squads:

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

When and where to watch UAE vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between UAE and Pakistan in Dubai on September 17, Wednesday will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.

