Pak vs Thai: Thailand players' epic celebration after minnows stun Asian giants in Women's Asia Cup, watch

The Women's Asia Cup saw a massive upset after Thailand defeated Pakistan by four wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Thursday.

This is Pakistan's first defeat in the tournament.

As the Asian minnows chased down Pakistan's modest score of 117, the Thai players erupted in joy as the final run was scored.

Natthakan Chantham struck a 51-ball 61. She struck five fours and two sixes during her knock as Thailand Women won their first match in the seven-team tournament being played in Bangladesh.

Chasing a modest target of 117-run target, Pakistan bowlers kept Thailand batters in check. But with Nattakan Chantham in fine form, Thailand chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match.

Requiring 16 runs from two overs, the 19th over went for only six runs bowled by Nida Dar and she picked the prized scalp of Chantham.

With 10 runs required in the last over, Rosenan Kanoh struck Diana for a four on the second ball to help her side achieved the target with four wickets in hand.

Nida and Tuba Hasan bagged two wickets apiece, while Nashra Sandhu and Kainat Imtiaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sidra Amin continued her fine form in the tournament, she top-scored with a 64-ball 56, smashing six boundaries. Pakistan scored 116 for five in their 20 overs at a slow and low track.

This was Pakistan's first loss in the tournament. In three outings in the tournament, Pakistan have won the last two matches played against Malaysia and defending champions Bangladesh.

The team will now take on arch-rivals India on Friday at the SICS.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 116-5 in 20 overs (Sidra Amin 56; Sornnarin Tippoch 2-20) lost to Thailand 117-6 in 19.5 overs (Natthakan Chantham 61; Nida Dar 2-26, Tuba Hasan 2-18) by 4 wickets

