PAK vs SA, CWC 2023: Shadab Khan Deemed Unfit To Continue After Injury, Usama Mir Comes In As Concussion Sub

Shadab Khan walking off the field after the injury. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will no longer participate in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa as he suffered an injury while fielding. Having sustained concussion, Usama Mir has been chosen to replace him. Mir was initially omitted for the match and will look to make an impact on the contest as Pakistan desperately need a win to stay alive in the competition.

The incident occurred in the very first over of South Africa's innings as Shadab quickly ran in from mid-on to strike a throw. It hit the stumps and Bavuma was well in, but the leggie seemed to have sprained his neck. The medical staff came to attend him, but the youngster went off the field by keeping his head very straight.

It's worth noting that Usama Mir is also the first concussion substitute in the 50-over World Cup history.

Shadab Khan shares crucial partnership with Saud Shakeel after Pakistan's collapse:

After struggling throughout the World Cup, Shadab came to the party as he contributed a 36-ball 43 to the total, laced with 3 fours and a couple of sixes. Babar Azam, who was dismissed immediately after his half-century, left the 1992 World Cup winners reeling at 141-5. Shadab and Shakeel steered Pakistan's innings to safety with an 84-run partnership.

Mohammad Nawaz struck some lusty blows in the end to carry their side to 271 in 46.4 overs. The Men in Green are on a three-match losing streak and a defeat here could see them out of the competition.

