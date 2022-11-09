Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis reveals two batsmen who will shine for Pakistan in 1st semifinal at Sydney

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam |

Sitting on the verge of elimination, Pakistan overcame odds to set up a semifinal clash with New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup to be played at Sydney on Wednesday.

The two teams had last met in the final of the tri-nation series held in New Zealand and Pakistan came out on top.

Pakistan pace great Waqar Younis hinted at two players who can power the Men In Green into the final as backed the team to reach the November 13 final.

"Babar & Rizwan will shine in Sydney tonight InshALLAH. My prayers and Best wishes for Team Pakistan," Waqar tweeted.

Pakistan looks solid on paper. It has two openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who also are two of the best T20I batters in the world.

However, they have been facing a lean patch in the tournament. Azam has only scored 39 in five matches while Rizwan has scored 103 runs in equal number of matches.

But there is a solid number three in Shan Masood who can stabilise the innings. The middle order is a dynamic mix of floaters and power-hitters like Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris. There is enough variety in terms of left-right hand options. There are two quality spinners and a world-class pace attack headed by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf that has so far delivered fine performances in the tournament.

New Zealand have thrashed the hosts Australia and have wins in all matches of the tournament except one. One of their games was washed out. Pakistan are coming into the game after three back-to-back wins. The winner will play the team that wins the second semi-final on Thursday between India and England.