PAK vs NZ: Bad light forces draw with both team on brink of dramatic win

Sarfaraz Ahmed held the key as Pakistan pulled through from the clutches of a collapse to near victory thanks to brilliant century from the former Pakistan captain. Sarfaraz held the fort at one end as wickets continued to tumble at the other. The middle order batsman crafted a brilliant century his first in eight years and fourth 50+ since his return to the game since 2019.

Match evenly placed

The hosts needed 52 runs with four wickets in hand as Sarfaraz and Agha Salman looked comfortable at the crease. Time was always the essence of this test and with the new ball taken, the Kiwis started breathing fire.

Matt Henry broke the partnership dismissing Agah Saleem for 30 runs and the the right hander looked to pace his inning and push for victory.

Southee then trapped Hasan Ali LBW which opened the gates for New Zealand to smell victory. The crowd looked shocked, what should have been an easy draw at one stage was slowly turning to perilous waters.

The dismissal of Sarfaraz Khan finally allowed New Zealand to crowd in and push for the win at all costs. Sarfaraz was caught at leg slip with soft signal being given out. Pakistan naturally went for the review which stuck with the original decision.

Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed held fort to close the day as the match ended in draw, not before Nassem Shah hit two fours and six to threaten to take the game away.

The two match series ended 0-0 with both matches drawn as the vistors now fly to Karachi for the ODI leg of the tour.