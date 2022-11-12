Pak vs Eng: Pakistan skipper makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup final against England, video goes viral; watch

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq had said that his team's run to the final is Qudrat ka Nizaam (Law of nature) and on the eve of the final, skipper Babar Azam too credited his team's show to divine interventon.

Before Pakistan's final against England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Babar was asked by a journalist about whether the team discussed the term Qudrat ka Nizaam.

Results are in God's hand

Babar said, "Sir hamara believe hi yahi hai ki ham allah pe believe karte hai. Allah hamein opportunity deta hai lekin. Jo hamare hath mein hai, apne effort dete hai aur koshish karte hai ki apna best de. Result allah ke hath mein hai (Sir we believe in Allah. He gave us opportunity and we try and grab those opportunities. We did the same in the World Cup. We try and do what is in our hands and give our best shot. The result is in the hands of Allah)."

🗣️ "This is our belief, that everything is from Allah."



Babar Azam responds to a question about 𝘲𝘶𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘵 𝘬𝘢 𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘢𝘮.#T20WorldCupFinal | #TeamPakistan pic.twitter.com/4Ujh3DEZ1t — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) November 12, 2022

Dramatic comeback

The passage of 2009 champions into the final could even beat a Hollywood thriller script as they were down and out after the first week of the tournament with morale shattering defeats to arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan raised hopes of a dramatic comeback in the second week of a tournament with a win over South Africa and a prayer on their lips for some divine intervention.Just like in 1992, miracle happened when the Netherlands produced a performance for the ages to shock South Africa and out of nowhere, Pakistan were back in contention for a semifinal berth.

Critics say that in cricket, you never know which Pakistan turns on a particular day and the semifinal performance against a well rounded New Zealand side showed that when it comes to playing edge of the seat 'Russian Roulette', the 'Green Machines' are second to none.But just like everyone wants a slice of '92 from Babar's team, the core of this current English team also has a date with history on this very Australian soil.