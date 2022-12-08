PAK vs ENG: Gunfire heard near England cricket team hotel in Pakistan

Gunfire was heard around 1km away from where the England and Pakistan teams are staying in Multan.

According to reports, the gunfire was between rival gangs, and the Pakistani police detained four people as a result.

The second Test preparations for England have been unaffected.

Tight security has been in place ahead of the second Test, as it was during the entire series.

Team have been escorted with Police security as they make their way to and fro from the ground and hotel.

All foreign journalist and the British fans have also been provided with security.

Movement for the travelling journalists and fans has been largely restricted and only allowed to stay in specific hotels.