e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs ENG: Gunfire heard near England cricket team hotel in Pakistan

PAK vs ENG: Gunfire heard near England cricket team hotel in Pakistan

Tight security has been in place ahead of the second Test, as it was during the entire series

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Gunfire was heard around 1km away from where the England and Pakistan teams are staying in Multan.

According to reports, the gunfire was between rival gangs, and the Pakistani police detained four people as a result.

The second Test preparations for England have been unaffected.

Tight security has been in place ahead of the second Test, as it was during the entire series.

Team have been escorted with Police security as they make their way to and fro from the ground and hotel.

All foreign journalist and the British fans have also been provided with security.

Movement for the travelling journalists and fans has been largely restricted and only allowed to stay in specific hotels.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs ENG: Gunfire heard near England cricket team hotel in Pakistan

PAK vs ENG: Gunfire heard near England cricket team hotel in Pakistan

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis de la Fuente named as new coach of Spain national team following Luis...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis de la Fuente named as new coach of Spain national team following Luis...

Revealed: Board executives involved in sandpaper scandal claims David Warner's manager

Revealed: Board executives involved in sandpaper scandal claims David Warner's manager

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of Quarterfinal Matches, Dates, Timings, Where to watch; Live...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of Quarterfinal Matches, Dates, Timings, Where to watch; Live...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kyle Walker welcomes Kylian Mbappe challenge ahead of crucial tie against...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kyle Walker welcomes Kylian Mbappe challenge ahead of crucial tie against...