 PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: All You Need To Know About The Contest In Kolkata
PAK vs ENG, CWC 2023: All You Need To Know About The Contest In Kolkata

Pakistan and England will lock horns in what will be both sides' final match of the 2023 World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Jos Buttler and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan squaring off England in what will be both sides' final league game of the 2023 World Cup, the former will be hoping for a miracle for the ages to qualify for the semi-finals. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will stage the contest as both sides hope to put their best foot forward to close out their campaigns.

Babar Azam and co. need an improbable equation of defeating England by 287 runs to surge ahead of New Zealand in terms of net run-rate and advance to the semi-finals. Should English captain Jos Buttler elect to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan's chances are as good as done.

England, meanwhile, will want to continue their momentum that they picked up after a 160-run hammering against the Netherlands. With a handful of players set to play their final World Cup edition, England will want to guarantee themselves at least a direct qualification in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Squads for England and Pakistan:

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

When and Where to watch England vs Pakistan?

The live streaming of the fixture will be on Disney+ Hotstar, while the live telecast takes place on Star Sports.



