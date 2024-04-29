'He May Not Even Get Picked': Virender Sehwag Warns R Ashwin Ahead Of Next Auction Based On His IPL 2024 Form

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag believes Ravichandran Ashwin risks going unsold in the IPL auction next year due to his performance in the ongoing edition. The 45-year-old observed that Ashwin's compatriots, including Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are picking up wickets regularly, leaving the veteran off-spinner behind in that aspect.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner was in good nick ahead of IPL 2024, playing an integral role in India's 4-1 series win over England on home soil. However, his performance has been far from impressive in the lucrative league for the Rajasthan Royals, claiming only 2 wickets in 8 matches at a woeful 139.50.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag remembered how KL Rahul downplayed the problem of strike rates similar to how Ashwin did not consider wickets important enough. However, the 104-Test veteran stated that all owners expect out of a player is match-winning performances.

"This is the same as when KL Rahul had said that the strike rate doesn't matter. Same thing. He said it for batting, Ashwin has said it for bowling that it doesn't matter if you get the wickets. If his stats aren't good, then he may not even get picked in the auction next year. When you pick a bowler, do you expect him to give away 25-30 runs or do you expect him to give you wickets and become man of the match twice or thrice?"

Virender Sehwag urges R Ashwin not to overdo his carrom ball:

Sehwag further commented that Ashwin must bowl more of his traditional off-spin to get wickets, elaborating:

"All his competitors - Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav or anyone else - are getting the wickets. He thinks if he bowls off spin then anyone will hit him. Which is why he bowls his carrom bowl, which is why he is not getting any wickets. Maybe if he believes in his off spin or doosra, he can bag more wickets."

The Rajasthan Royals, nevertheless, are making a merry as they are comfortably placed at the top of the table with 8 wins in 9 matches.