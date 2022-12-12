PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Netizens react angrily to Saud Shakeel's controversial dismissal, highlight it as turning point in the match

As Pakistan tried to claw their way back in the 2nd Test in Multan against England, a DRS controversy just before the stoke of lunch proved detrimental to Pakistan's hopes.

Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel was leading the charge for Pakistan with a solid knock in the first session of the Multan Test but Mark Wood did the damage, picking up the wickets of 2 well-set batters.

Wood cramped Shakeel with a tight line going down leg, forcing the batsman to play, the edge flew towards the wicketkeeper down the leg-side.

As Wood led the loud England appeals, on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Marais Erasmus got together and had a chat before sending the decision to the third umpire. The soft signal was given out.

Third-umpire Joel Wilson scanned replays for while as the ball at one point, looked like it had touched the ground. Another angle suggested that Ollie Pope had got his gloves wrapped around the ball.

"Looks like the gloves are under it, but I can't tell exactly," Wilson said. However, the decision on the big screen was 'OUT' as there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the soft signal.

Saud Shakeel looked distraught as he was dismissed for 94, 6 short of a well-deserved hundred.

Fans were furious with the decision, many suggesting that Saud's dismissal was the turning point in the game.

