PAK vs AFG, CWC 2023: Fan Sings 'Dil Dil Pakistan' While Pointing Towards School Girls In Chennai Stadium; Watch

A Pakistan cricket team fan was seen cheering for his team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during their match against Afghanistan on Monday. The fan sang "Dil, Dil Pakistan" before making a gesture which drew the ire of netizens on social media.

A video of the fan is going viral where he can be seen cheering for the Men in Green before pointing towards minor Indian girls seated in the stadium. He started singing "Jaan, Jaan Pakistan" after pointing at them.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur had complained about the Dil, Dil Pakistan not being played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when they faced India in the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 14.

But this behaviour by the Pakistani fan will further discourage Indian match officials from letting supporters cheer for Babar Azam & Co.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There was another controversial incident in Bengaluru where a cop had allegedly stopped a fan from chanting "Pakistan zindabad".

Pakistan cricketers faced a hostile reception in Ahmedabad where they were booed and taunted by the Indian fans. But their supporters came out in large numbers at Chepauk to root for Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Afghanistan Innings Summary:

Pakistan posted a challenging 282 for 7 in 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first at Chepauk.

Captain Babar Azam led from the front to top-score with 74 runs while Abdullah Shafique (58), Shadab Khan (40) and Iftikhar Ahmed (40) also made significant contributions. Spinner Noor Ahmad picked up 3 wickets while Naveen-ul-Haq grabbed a couple of scalps.

Brief Scores:

PAK vs AFG, CWC 2023: Pakistan Post 282/7 In 50 Overs In Chennai. Babar Azam (74), Abdullah Shafique (58), Noor Ahmad (3/49).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)