PAK vs AFG, CWC 2023: Babar Azam Refuses To Let Mohammad Nabi Tie His Shoelaces; Watch Funny Video

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday asked former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi to tie his shoelaces but he later realised that it wouldn't be appropriate for such a senior player to do him a favour.

The hilarious moment between Babar and Nabi when the latter came in to bowl after the drinks break. Babar realised that his shoelaces were untied so he looked at Nabi and asked him if he could tie it for him.

Nabi promptly agreed and came forward to help Babar. But the Pakistan batting star realised that Nabi is one of the most senior cricketers in the world and it wouldn't look nice if he touched Babar's feet while tying the laces.

Nabi had even bent down to oblige but Babar turned his foot away and didn't let the Afghan spinner tie his laces. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

Afghanistan have things under control in Chennai

Pakistan are going steady in Match 22 of the ICC World Cup 2023 with the team reaching 183 for 4 in 38 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Babar brought up his 30th ODI fifty off 69 balls in the 36th over but has seen wickets fall regularly at the other end.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (58) also struck a fifty but got out soon after to Noor Ahmad, who also picked up the wicket of wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan for 8.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi also struck for Afghanistan with the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq (17) and Saud Shakeel (25) respectively.

