PAK vs AFG: Najibullah Zadran walks off with a bloodied chin after being hit by a nasty delivery; Watch Video

After the humilating defeat to Afghanistan in the first two T20Is of the three match series, Pakistan returned to winning ways by winning the third T20I and thus preventing a clean sweep.

Afghanistan failed in their attempt to chase the target of 183 runs set by Pakistan. Afghanistan batters were dismissed for 116 in 18.4 overs. While all the batters were dismissed, Zadran was hurt on the very first ball that he faced and had to walk back to the pavilion

Najibullah Zadran, who came out to bat in the 11th over, was forced to leave the pitch after getting hit on the chin. A shorter delivery by Ihsanullah led to Najibullah trying to fend it away. The batter got a leading edge, and the ball deflected to hit his chin directly, causing all of the bleeding. The team physio rushed to the scene, but due to the severity of the injury, he had to take Najibullah off the pitch.

Azmatullah Omarzai came in as a concussion replacement for Najibullah and scored 21 runs off 20 deliveries, but nothing more could be done as his wicket ended Afghanistan's innings. As a result, Rashid Khan's team was defeated by 66 runs.