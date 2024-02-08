 'Paas Mat Aana': KL Rahul Urges Paparazzi To Stay Back As He Departs From Mumbai Airport; Watch
KL Rahul, on Thursday, was spotted at Mumbai Airport as he seemed to be on track to play the 3rd Test against England.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

India keeper-batter KL Rahul seems well on track to play the 3rd Test against England in Rajokt, starting on February 15th as he departed from the Mumbai Airport. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Karnataka keeper-batter was spotted asking the paparazzis to not come close to him.

Rahul played the 1st Test and scored a crucial 86 in the first innings, but could no make a substantial contribution as India were stunned in Hyderabad with a 28-run victory. He missed the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam reportedly due to back spasm, but the hosts didn't really feel his absence as they won by 106 runs on day 4.

The keeper-batter etched his position in the middle-order with a gritty 100 against South Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion, but it eventually finished in a losing cause. Another 100 was there for the taking during the opening Test against England, but he fell for 86, gifting his wicket to Tom Hartley.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheads India's 106-run victory in Vishakhapatnam:

Following a loss in the opening game, the home side came back strongly in the 2nd, starting by amassing 396 in the first innings after winning the toss. Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning spell to take 6 wickets, bowling England out for 253, giving India a sizeable 143-run lead.

Shubman Gill cracked a pristine 100 to set the tourists a target of 399. While England went rampantly for the target, it proved to be a bridge too far, enabling India to level the series.

