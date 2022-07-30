e-Paper Get App

'Overjoyed by the accomplishment': PM Narendra Modi congratulates weightlifter Gururaja Poojary for winning bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded weightlifter Gururaja Poojary for clinching bronze in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally on Saturday.

Gururaja, a silver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in third place.

"Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey," Modi tweeted.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

