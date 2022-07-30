Commonwealth Games 2022: PM Narendra Modi congratulates silver medal-winning weightlifter Sanket Sargar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Sanket Sargar after he won a silver medal in the men's 55 kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Sargar opened India's account at the Commonwealth Games by winning a silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the final.

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too congatulated weightlifter Sargar. "#SanketSargar opens India's Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men's 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the gold by a whisker, but India is really proud of you. Congratulations Sanket! #Cheer4India," tweeted the sports minister.

Sargar finished as the leader in the Snatch category with 113 kg and slipped to second in the Clean and Jerk category with 135 kg due to an injury in his second attempt.

Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia won the gold medal and challenged the Indian throughout the event, ending with a combined lift of 249 kg, consisting of 107 kg in Snatch and 142 kg in Clean and Jerk.

Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara won the bronze with a combined lift of 225 kg. He lifted a best of 105 kg in the Snatch category and 120 in Clean and Jerk.

