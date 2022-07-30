e-Paper Get App

'I am angry': Weightlifter Sanket Sargar on missing gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India's medal account in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a silver medal in the Men's 55kg category on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Sargar, from Sangli district of Maharashtra, lifted an aggregate of 248kg but was pipped to the post by Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq bin Kasdan, who came from behind to lift 142kg in clean and jerk in his third and final attempt, taking his total to 249.

The Malaysian lifted 107kg in snatch before having 142kg in clean and jerk for a Games record total of 249kg. Sargar lifted 113kg in snatch but could manage only 135kg in clean and jerk. Sri Lanka's D. Yodage claimed the bronze medal with a total of 225kg.

This could easily have been a gold medal for India as Sargar, who comes from a farming family, had started brilliantly in snatch and took a handy lead. He looked in control after lifting 135kg in his first attempt in clean and jerk but failed at 139kg in his next two attempts, injuring his right forearm during the second lift. He attended the medal ceremony with his hand in a cast and will go for a medical later.

Injury scare

"I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but i could not do it," Sargar told the media with the silver medal around his neck.

Hardwork required

"I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold," said Sargar after his event.

He said he would dedicate his silver medal to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations currently on in the country.

