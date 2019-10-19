Our Lady of Rosary snatch narrow win

Mumbai: Our Lady of Rosary, Mazagon scored a hard-fought 4-3 win against Our Lady of Health ‘B’, Sahar in a keenly contested men’s second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds.

For the Mazagon outfit, strikers Rossi Dias netted a brace of goals and Wayne Oliver and Pratik Patil added one each while, Our Lady of Health scored a double strike from Mukesh Kumar and one from Emmanuel Pacheco.

Meanwhile, in a women’s second round encounter, Delfiya Pereira scored the all-important winner as Joga Invincible snatched a close 1-0 win against Bandra Packers ‘A’ and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Results:

Ladies Open (2nd round): Joga Invincible: 1 (Delfiya Pereira) bt Bandra Packers ‘A’ 0

Men’s (2nd round): Our Lady of Rosary, Mazagon: 4 (Rossi Dias 2, Wayne Oliver, Pratik Patil) bt Our Lady of Health ‘B’, Sahar: 3 (Mukesh Kumar 2, Emmanuel Pacheco); St. Anthony’s ‘C’, Malwani: 4 (Viraj More, Valentino Pinto, Rowen Pereira, Vitesh Bhobe) bt St. Anne’s, Bandra: 2 (Lazarus Swami, Dylan Monteiro); Sacred Heart, Andheri: 6 (Melron Mascarenhas 2,

Murad Mohammad, Nathan Saldanha, Jardin Braganza, Dharmendra Tripathi) bt St. Andrew’s ‘A’, Bandra: 5 (Floyd Dharmai 3, Lance Dharmai, Denzil Mascarenhas) via the tie-breaker.