'Our Fat Level And Weight Might Increase': Pakistan VC Shadab Khan Raves About Hyderabadi Cuisine; WATCH

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan is worried that the fat level and weight of the players in the team might increase due to the tasty food they have been having in Hyderabad after landing in India earlier this week for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The team and support staff have been relishing on Hyderabad's famous cuisine ever since they came to the city of Nizam's.

The entire squad went out for dinner at the iconic Jewel of Nizam restaurant at the Golkonda Resort in Gandipet and absolutely loved the food and ambience there.

Pakistani players & support staff in love with Indian food

The players are also very happy with the hospitality and arrangements made for the by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Shadab also raved about the Hyderabadi food and the "mehmaan-nawaazi" of Hyderabad at a press conference on Sunday.

"We have been having a lot of fun thanks to the hospitality. The food is amazing here, even the foreigners (support staff) in our squad are relishing the food.

"I think our fat level and weight might increase because of the tasty food. We are enjoying a lot here and hopefully we get the same hospitality when we got to Ahmedabad to play against India," Shadab said at a press conference on Sunday.

Shadab's favourite Indian batter & bowler

He also picked his favourite Indian batter and bowler in the current squad when asked by a reporter.

"As a batter I would say Rohit Sharma, I really like him. It gets very difficult to bowl to him once he's set because he's a very dangerous batter. Im a leg-spinner so I would pick Kuldeep Yadav, because of the recent form he's been in," Shadab added.

He also went on to compare the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad with that of Rawalpindi, which he finds quite similar due to the small boundaries and flat pitches.

Hyderabad conditions similar to Rawalpindi

"Hyderabad's pitch is flat and the ground has small boundaries just as we have in Rawalpindi in Pakistan, so conditions are similar," Shadab said.

Shadab Khan says Hyderabad's pitch is flat and the ground has small boundaries just as we have in Rawalpindi in Pakistan 👀pic.twitter.com/HPRjpTZEFN — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 1, 2023

Pakistan will next take on Australia at the same venue on October 3 before starting their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.

"I feel the team which bowls well will win the World Cup because of the conditions. It is harder to stop the runs of get a batter out here due to the flat tracks and small boundaries.

"We have a world-class bowling lineup. We can be champions if we bowl well," he added.

