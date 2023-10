Pakistan cricket team enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Hyderabad. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan cricket team had a fun-filled night on Saturday (September 30th) as they went for dinner in 'Jewel of Nizam' and clicked pictures with the fans. The restaurant staff also had the opportunity to click pictures with the players as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s official social media handle posted a detailed video of the same.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

More to come..