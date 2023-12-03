'Only Had 30 Minutes': Shaheen Afridi Explains Why Pakistan Players Loaded Luggage At Sydney Airport

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed the reason behind the players loading their luggage themselves at the Sydney Airport. The left-arm speedster underlined that they had very little time to catch their connecting flight was only 30 minutes apart; hence, had they had to do things as quickly as possible.

In a video that went viral on social media, players were spotted loading their own luggage in the vehicle as no official staff from Cricket Australia's or PCB's side were to be there. The video sparked both criticism and amusement from the fans on social media.

No official present from Pakistan embassy or Australia to receive Pakistani Players at Airport. Pakistan Players were forced to load their luggage on the truck.



Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Afridi explained, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.pk:

"We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and to save time."

Shaheen Afridi hopes to spoil David Warner's potential farewell series:

With David Warner likely to retire from red-ball internationals after the three-Test series, the 23-year-old hopes the veteran doesn't have fairy tale ending.

"We would wish him good luck but not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us. This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's point table at the moment."

The Men in Green have a dismal record when it comes to playing Tests in Australia, having not won a match since 1995. They would look to change that record under new skipper Shan Masood.