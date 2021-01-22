Online cricket: Wasim Jaffer to grace MSSA workshop

Mumbai

Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) is launching its first-ever kind, cricket online workshop (webinar) that will bring together all of us “Cricket Lovers”.

It is none other than Wasim Jaffer is an Indian former cricketer who will give all that a young cricketer wants to know about this gentleman’s game.

A right-handed opening batsman, Jaffer, and an occasional right-arm off-break bowler will answer all the questions one can bowl around the wicket.

With all the activities in cold storage due to the pandemic, MSSA has taken a leaf off the book to nurture to the GenNext about the game, and who else can be a better person than the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy cricket Jaffer.

This programme promises to be engaging with the most informative discussions, ideas, and motivational sessions so that one can grow and make the most of it about the 22-yard, in the cricketing world.

Join us on 25th January 2021 (Monday) at 11 am sharp via ZOOM. (The link will be provided).

Wasim Jaffer, ex India cricketer along with Dr. Aijaz Ashai, the renowned physiotherapist besides others will share all hidden and all that is exposed about cricket.

Joins Us on hhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81017743357

MeetingID: 81017743357

Passcode: U4VmnP