e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan on his head during heated exchange in Qatar, video goes viral

WATCH: Ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan on his head during heated exchange in Qatar, video goes viral

The Cameroonian star was at the Stadium 974 to watch the Brazil's 4-1 hammering of South Korea in Last-16 tie of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o was caught on camera kicking a fan during an heated exchange in Qatar.

The Cameroonian star was at the Stadium 974 to watch Brazil's 4-1 hammering of South Korea in the last-16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday.

In the video captured by Spanish daily La Opinion, Eto'o was seen leaving the stadium after the match and on his way out, he clicked selfies with fans.

But as he walked further, the 41-year-old was seen getting animated as he exchanged words with a man holding a camera.

A fired up Eto'o tried to walk away as the cameraman was held back by four other onlookers.

While the man with the camera was being led away, the former Chelsea forward ran up to the YouTuber, appearing to kick the man in the head.

Despite the blow, the man quickly rose to his feet, with Eto'o being led away from the scene.

Read Also
Neymar closes in on Pele’s all-time goal record as Brazil rout South Korea, in pics
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan on his head during heated exchange in Qatar,...

WATCH: Ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan on his head during heated exchange in Qatar,...

Neymar closes in on Pele’s all-time goal record as Brazil rout South Korea, in pics

Neymar closes in on Pele’s all-time goal record as Brazil rout South Korea, in pics

Neymar & Co slammed despite dominating 4-1 win over South Korea, here's why

Neymar & Co slammed despite dominating 4-1 win over South Korea, here's why

Watch: Brazil players show samba moves after huge win over South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: Brazil players show samba moves after huge win over South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: Brazil players pay heartwarming tribute to ailing Pele as legend watches match from hospital

Watch: Brazil players pay heartwarming tribute to ailing Pele as legend watches match from hospital