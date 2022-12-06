WATCH: Ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan on his head during heated exchange in Qatar, video goes viral

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o was caught on camera kicking a fan during an heated exchange in Qatar.

The Cameroonian star was at the Stadium 974 to watch Brazil's 4-1 hammering of South Korea in the last-16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday.

In the video captured by Spanish daily La Opinion, Eto'o was seen leaving the stadium after the match and on his way out, he clicked selfies with fans.

But as he walked further, the 41-year-old was seen getting animated as he exchanged words with a man holding a camera.

A fired up Eto'o tried to walk away as the cameraman was held back by four other onlookers.

While the man with the camera was being led away, the former Chelsea forward ran up to the YouTuber, appearing to kick the man in the head.

Despite the blow, the man quickly rose to his feet, with Eto'o being led away from the scene.

Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation and Qatar 22 ambassador lost his cool and assaulted a man outside the 947 stadium last night.

The victim, who is an Algerian YouTuber questioned Eto'o about Gassama, referee of the world cup qualifying match between pic.twitter.com/vFNWOXVjpT — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) December 6, 2022