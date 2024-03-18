'OMG!' R Ashwin Left 'Heartbroken' After Replying To Janhvi Kapoor's Parody Account On X

Ravichandran Ashwin is a disappointed man after learning that he replied on Janhvi Kapoor's parody account on social media. His funny mistake was noticed by users on X after the parody account complimented Ashwin and the cricketer replied on the tweet.

It is hard to fathom how Ashwin missed noticing that it wasn't the Bollywood actress's actual account that he was replying to as the username clearly mentions that it's a parody account.

Screenshots of the hilarious conversation is now going viral on social media.

"Very nice Ashwin," a verified account named Janhvi Kapoor (Parody) relied on Ashwin's tweet. The 37-year-old then replied with "Hey Janhvi" along with a couple of heart-eye emojis.

An X user named cheers to life then reminded Ashwin that it's not Janhvi's real account on X which left the Tamil Nadu cricketer heartbroken.

"Omg. Is that so? I am" he wrote with a heartbreak emoji.

But as it turns out, Ashwin was aware that he was replying on a parody account and was just looking to have a fun banter with the user.

"U shouldn’t say it, cos it says parody and the fun is to interact as if you are real," Ashwin later tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Rajasthan Royals spinner is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Ashwin made his debut for the franchise in 2022 and quickly became the leader of its bowling attack.

Ashwin has so far picked 171 wickets in the IPL in 197 T20s since making his debut in the league in 2009. Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2024 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on March 24.