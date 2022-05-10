Oleksandr Zinchenko invites 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee to train at Manchester City

Oleksandr Zinchenko has shared heart-warming pictures after inviting a 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee to train with him at Manchester City.

Zinchenko has previously spoken out against the war and his hopes for peace.

It is now 10 weeks since Russia first invaded Ukraine.

The left-back has posted images on his Instagram page of an aspiring Ukrainian player getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at City.

The post read:

'This is Andriy,' Zinchenko wrote. 'He is 10 years old. Today he is already safe. Like most Ukrainians, he and his family were forced to flee their homes because of the war.

'Another 75 days ago, this boy dreamed of becoming a footballer and trained carefree with his team. Today he dreams of only one thing - peace in our country. About peace. About normal life at home.

'It hurts me a lot that because of the war in Russia, there are a lot of children like Andriy in Ukraine today. Deprived of childhood, and even worse - life. I believe that the day of our Ukrainian victory will come soon.

'And all children will be able to relive their carefree childhood, full of children's dreams and positive emotions, which today for a few minutes could feel Andrew at the training session.'

