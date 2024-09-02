'Old Man Has Gone Crazy Again': Netizens Troll Yograj Singh Over His Shocking Comments Against MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev; Video

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has once again commented against former India captain MS Dhoni and held him responsible for the premature end to the all-rounder's glorious international career.

Yograj feels Yuvraj could have played for a few years more had it not been for Dhoni, who was the skipper in all formats at the time. Yuvi retired from all cricket in 2019 after being left out of the Indian squad for over two years.

The 42-year-old helped India win two World Cups in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), finishing as Player of the Tournament in both campaigns.

“I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life—first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids," the former India cricketer said Zee Switch’s YouTube channel.

Yograj also demanded a Bharat Ratna for his son.

“That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won’t be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country,” Yograj added.

Yograj, who played 1 Test and 6 ODIs for India in 1980-81, has time and again spoken against Dhoni in several interviews in the past. He was brutally trolled on social media by netizens who also called out Yograj for his comments against Dhoni, and also former skipper Kapil Dev.

Yuvraj however, maintains that he enjoys a cordial relationship with MSD, with whom he had numerous match-winning partnerships in ODI cricket.

Yuvraj and Dhoni together scored 3,105 runs in 67 ODI innings at an average of over 51 with 10 hundred-run stands and 13 half-century partnerships. The duo were the backbone of the Indian middle-order in the mid-2000s and considered to be two of the greatest batters in the 50-over format.