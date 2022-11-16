NZ vs IND: Kane Williamson shows sharp reflexes to catch T20I series from falling off podium, watch...

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, after his team's disappointing exit form the T20 World Cup, made his intent clear of ahead of the limited-overs series against India beginning at Wellington on November 18.

In a video doing the rounds on the social media, both Williamson and Hardik Pandya posed with the trophy and as they prepared for the photo-op, the win blowing across almost knocked off the trophy off the podium.

Williamson showed sharp reflexes to catch the trophy from falling off.

After the holding the trophy, Williamson was heard saying, "I'll take that."

Meanwhile, Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the mini-auction scheduled on December 23.

He made his IPL debut for the Orange Army in 2015 and led the franchise as well across multiple seasons. The batter had a forgettable season in IPL 2022 as he scored only 216 runs in 13 innings.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.