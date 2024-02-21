NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Tim David Script Australia's Stunning 6-Wicket Win In Last-Ball Thriller

Australia began their tour of New Zealand on a stunning note as they beat the hosts by 6 wickets in Wellington to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-T20I series on Wednesday.

Chasing a massive target of 216 for victory, the Aussies crossed over the finish line on the last ball of the match with Tim David hitting a boundary with 4 runs needed.

Captain Marsh led from the front with his unbeaten on 72 off 44 balls with 7 sixes and a couple of fours while Tim David played a 10-ball 31-run cameo as Australia pulled off a heist at the Sky Stadium.

Marsh and David smashed 35 runs in the last two overs during their unbroken 44-run partnership to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for the visitors.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 215 for 3 on the board after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The Black Caps were powered by half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra (68) and Devon Conway (63) while Finn Allen contributed with a 17-ball 32.

Skipper Marsh hails Tim David

Despite being adjudged Player of the Match, Marsh gave all the credit of the victory to his batting partner David after the thrilling clash.

"Timmy David is extremely calm and has got a lot of confidence in his ability towards the end there. We're very lucky to have him. Just a great game of cricket.

"Any time you chase down 216 is a great effort. We just got over the line by the sheer brilliance of Tim David.

"We've got the Test series starting in a week so our bowlers will likely rotate. We've also got guys like Steve Smith who will come in for a crack at some point in time," Marsh said at the post-match presentation.