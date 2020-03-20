'Nowhere like Monaco': F1 pens down emotional message after Grand Prix gets cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

It was earlier announced that the race has been postponed, along with the Dutch and the Spanish Grand Prix, but the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) clarified on Thursday that "with great sadness" the race will be cancelled.

"The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable," the organisers of the Monaco Grand Prix said in an official statement.

The iconic street race requires weeks of preparation, and the process had started last week.