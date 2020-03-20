'Nowhere like Monaco': F1 pens down emotional message after Grand Prix gets cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Formula One's most glamourous racing event, the Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled amid the ongoing deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 10,030, affecting 2,44,523 people worldwide.
The race, which was scheduled for May 21-24, has been held every year since 1955 and following its first cancellation, F1 has penned down an emotional message on Instagram which read: "Dear Monaco, F1 doesn’t seem right without you. For the first time since 1954, we won’t be racing in the Principality in 2020. But we can’t wait to be back better than ever. There's nowhere quite like Monaco. We'll see you again in 2021!"
It was earlier announced that the race has been postponed, along with the Dutch and the Spanish Grand Prix, but the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) clarified on Thursday that "with great sadness" the race will be cancelled.
"The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable," the organisers of the Monaco Grand Prix said in an official statement.
The iconic street race requires weeks of preparation, and the process had started last week.
Earlier this month, Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix were postponed while the F1 race in Australia was cancelled.