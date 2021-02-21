Now adoring fans can meet and greet their favourite Bengaluru Football Club stars

The distance between celebrities and fans seems to be shrinking by the day. With celebrity engagement platforms in the fray, uplifting and authentic interactions between achievers from different walks of life and their legions of admirers are the order of the day.

The latest example is a live contest organised by myFanPark on February 15 that will give fans a chance to win an opportunity to virtually meet and greet Bangalore Football Club (BFC) stars like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Udanta Singh. The winners will also receive personalised merchandise and special messages from their idols.

Gurpreet Singh is the only Indian to have ever appeared in the Europa League and joined BFC from Norwegian side Stabaek FC ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. In his first season with the Blues, Gurpreet held the Golden Glove award until the final game of the campaign before winning the Super Cup title later that year. He is also Arjuna Awardee and is Bengaluru’s guardian between the goalposts for at least a few more years, having signed a five-year contract with the club at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Suresh Wangjam began his career with the Bir Chandra Memorial Sports Club in Manipur, was selected to represent the India U14s in 2014 and was also a part of the national team that took part in the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017. Before joining the Blues, 18-year-old Wangjam spent two years alongside Prabhsukhan in the Indian Arrows setup. Wangjam represented the Bengaluru FC B side in their Durand Cup campaign of 2019, scoring three times from the spot to finish the tournament as the Blues’ top-scorer.

Arguably the fastest player in the country, Udanta Singh joined the club as a teenager in 2014. Born in Manipur, the 23-year-old is blessed with bags of pace that he utilizes to run onto long diagonals and create chances. Among the most improved players in the Indian Super League, Udanta claimed the award for the highest number of assists in the 2017-18 campaign with seven to his name, including two in the final against Chennaiyin FC.

Serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh who brought the South-African myFanPark to India says about the contest, "This is just another way to bridge the gap between sports lovers and their icons. We want to continue creating even more opportunities for achievers in entertainment, sports and diverse fields to interact with their fans. We hope this contest will enthuse all BFC fans to reach out to players they have only cheered from afar. Udanta, Gurpreet and Suresh are also very excited to connect with their fans this way. We are of course thrilled to have them aboard."

