 'Nothing Like A Good Old Grind': PV Sindhu Expresses Delight At Reaching French Open Round 2, Thanks Coach Prakash Padukone
PV Sindhu made a winning return to the BWF circuit in an 80-minute marathon match against Michelle Li and defeated her 20-22, 22-20, 21-19 in three games.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
PV Sindhu | Credits: Twitter

India’s PV Sindhu expressed her delight following the first round victory at the French Open Super 750 tournament, on Wednesday.

Sindhu made a winning return to the BWF circuit in an 80-minute marathon match against Michelle Li and defeated her 20-22, 22-20, 21-19 in three games.

After losing the first set (20-22), Sindhu won back-to-back two games to close the match.

Sindhu extends win record vs Li

For Sindhu, who is playing only her second tournament since returning from a knee injury that she suffered in October last year in the same event, it was her 10th win over Li in 13 meetings.

Sharing her emotions on social media, Sindhu thanked her coach Prakash Padukone, and the team.

“Ah, nothing like a good old grind! Always happy to get a win in tricky, drifty conditions with a new team sitting behind me,” wrote Sindhu on Instagram.

“And what makes it even more special is having a true legend of Indian badminton by my side, taking on a coaching assignment after 25 years just to be in my corner! Prakash sir, I hope this is just the beginning of many more memorable moments together,” she added.

Li, with her sharp attacks and precise shots, posed a formidable challenge for Sindhu, dominating the first game (22-20) and appearing poised for victory. But Sindhu, spurred on by the guidance of legendary coaches Prakash Padukone and Agus Dwi Santoso, dug deep and found the reserves of strength within her.

