 'No Suggestion About How To Play': Ben Stokes On 'Bazball' After England's Defeat In Vizag Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'No Suggestion About How To Play': Ben Stokes On 'Bazball' After England's Defeat In Vizag Test

'No Suggestion About How To Play': Ben Stokes On 'Bazball' After England's Defeat In Vizag Test

England captain Ben Stokes brushed aside suggestions on the management telling players how to play after defeat in Vizag.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Getty)

England captain Ben Stokes revealed that there is no message from the management on how to play as after India's series-levelling win on day 4 in Vishakhapatnam. The 32-year-old also disclosed that they had backed themselves completely to chase down 399.

Coming into day 4, England needed another 332 runs to win with 9 wickets in hand. However, the tourists lacked contributions from their experienced batters, with Zak Crawley emerging as the top-scorer again. The tourists dragged themselves to 292 before getting bowled out to lose by 106 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes revealed that it's only during moments of pressure that brings the best out of them.

"Coming into this last innings, had full belief in ourselves that we'll chase it down. In moments like that, in games with scoreboard pressure, that's where we get the best out of ourselves. Another great game to be a part of. There's no suggestion whatsoever about how to play. Everyone in the dressing room is a quality player. They are good enough to go out there and assess the conditions, and decide how to go about it."

"Absolutely loved it" - Ben Stokes on captaining England's inexperienced spinners

Stokes added that the trio of Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir, and Tom Hartley did incredibly well despite their lack of experience.

"I absolutely loved it (captaining the spinners). To put in the performance they did yesterday was incredible. They showed a lot of maturity beyond the years. He's amazing (Anderson). Two guys who're incredible bowlers (Anderson and Bumrah)."

The 3rd Test begins on February 15th in Rajkot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Don't Ask For Rank Turners, Sometimes I'm As Clueless As Anybody': Rahul Dravid On Indian Test...

'We Don't Ask For Rank Turners, Sometimes I'm As Clueless As Anybody': Rahul Dravid On Indian Test...

'We'll Connect With Virat Kohli About His Availability, Ishan Kishan Needs To Play Some Cricket To...

'We'll Connect With Virat Kohli About His Availability, Ishan Kishan Needs To Play Some Cricket To...

Horse Power Sports League 2024: Enabler Secures Victory In Indian Derby, Jockey Yash Win Maiden...

Horse Power Sports League 2024: Enabler Secures Victory In Indian Derby, Jockey Yash Win Maiden...

'Had To Go For Scans': Shubman Gill Confident Of Playing 3rd Test vs England Despite Finger Injury

'Had To Go For Scans': Shubman Gill Confident Of Playing 3rd Test vs England Despite Finger Injury

IIT-Bombay Racing Tops Overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'

IIT-Bombay Racing Tops Overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'