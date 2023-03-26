 Nikhat Zareen 2nd Indian to win multiple gold medals at Women’s World Boxing Championships
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNikhat Zareen 2nd Indian to win multiple gold medals at Women’s World Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen 2nd Indian to win multiple gold medals at Women’s World Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen won the 50kg final. She has become only the second Indian boxer to win two world titles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image

India's boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the final to win her second Women's World Championships gold medal, here on Sunday. Nikhat started her bout in attacking mode. She didn't let Thi Tam to settle and landed a rally of punches to win the first round 5-0.



The second round also went in favour of the Indian. Third round was a tough one, as Thi Tam gave her all but she was given a count when Nikhay punched her on her face. Thi Tam, too, managed to land one punch on Nikhat which stunned the entire stadoum.

The referee gave a count to Nikhat. The match continued and the Indian proved a little ahead in the round and was declared winner.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai...

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai...

Nikhat Zareen 2nd Indian to win multiple gold medals at Women’s World Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen 2nd Indian to win multiple gold medals at Women’s World Boxing Championships

IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner grooves on 'Calm Down' song; WATCH viral video

IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner grooves on 'Calm Down' song; WATCH viral video

Bhopal: Sift Kaur Samra wins her first individual world cup medal amidst a near Chinese sweep

Bhopal: Sift Kaur Samra wins her first individual world cup medal amidst a near Chinese sweep

Swiss Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty end India's 68-year wait for doubles title

Swiss Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty end India's 68-year wait for doubles title